Benassi: ‘Napoli play best, but…’

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina’s Marco Benassi says Napoli “play the best football in Italy” but “Juventus are always the same”.

The Partenopei have won all seven of their opening Serie A games, and currently hold a two-point lead over Juve, who have won the last six Scudetti.

“At the top of the table, I’m impressed with Napoli,” Benassi told Premium Sport.

“They play the best football in Italy. Juventus are always the same team though, we’ll see who comes out on top at the end of the season.”

The midfielder also discussed the Viola’s ambitions, and is still hopeful they can make the Europa League.

“There’s still a long way to go in the league, and we have time to get back into it. Obviously everyone wants to get into Europe.

“Torino, Sampdoria and Atalanta are well-prepared teams, but we hope to finish above them at the end of the season.”

Federico Chiesa has been impressive for Fiorentina so far, and his teammate believes he can become a top player.

“He has everything to become a great champion,” Benassi said.

“That’s from a mental point of view as well as a technical one. He always gives his all in training.”