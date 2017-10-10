Uva: ‘No-one questioning Ventura’

By Football Italia staff

FIGC director general Michele Uva insists “no-one has dreamed” of questioning Italy CT Giampiero Ventura.

The Azzurri have qualified for the World Cup play-offs, but recent performances have seen a hail of criticism rain down on the veteran Coach, with some suggesting he should be replaced before the decisive double-header.

“There absolutely isn’t a CT problem, I’ve been repeating that for several days,” Uva said on Radio 24.

“The Federation has embarked on a path we’re satisfied with, it’s normal that there are things to improve, but I’ve already seen the first fruits of this approach.

“I don’t perceive any internal splits, I’ve kept a very careful eye on the dressing room over these five days and I can assure you no-one has dreamed of putting Ventura up for discussion.

“There is no fracture between the players and the technical staff. There’s a month from now to November and the whole country has to be united.

“Criticism is fine if it’s constructive, go ahead, but going to the World Cup would be a success for everyone, not just one person.”