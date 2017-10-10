NEWS
Tuesday October 10 2017
Mancini ‘happier’ at Zenit
By Football Italia staff

Roberto Mancini claims he is ‘happier’ at Zenit St Petersburg and that stars will join the club once they return to the Champions League.

Mancini moved to Zenit over the summer after he took a sabbatical, having left Inter on the eve of last season, and the Italian believes he is at a club of ’immense prestige‘.

“After returning to Inter, a choice I made out of love and gratitude for a club that will stay forever in my heart, I said I’d go back abroad, where I’m happier,” the Coach told Guerin Sportivo.

“The Premier League is the best, but I can assure you that Zenit are a club of immense prestige.

“As soon as we return to the Champions League, you’ll see many other stars coming here too.

“For now, I don’t know if they have the heart to choose St Petersburg.”

