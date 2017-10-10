Sturaro: Juve faith in me, Italy…

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Sturaro says he has the faith of Juventus boss Stefano Sturaro and admits “I didn’t watch” Italy’s recent World Cup qualifiers.

Sturaro has been used as a utility player by Juve, even playing at right-back during the Bianconeri’s 1-0 win against Fiorentina last month, but the 24-year-old has not appeared for Italy since Giampiero Ventura’s appointment a year ago.

“Lazio on Saturday? It’ll be a mini-rematch,” the midfielder told Sky Sport Italia.

“[Serie A and the Supercoppa] are two different competitions, but it’ll be the first time that we face them after the Supercoppa, so there’s a desire for revenge.

“Lazio have good players and are an organised team, so we mustn’t make mistakes in Rome.

“It’s not easy to resume daily work after the international break. There are a lot of players who go away, but those who stay behind work hard, in terms of athleticism, strength and direction change, to put petrol in our legs.

“In addition, the South Americans don’t get back until just before [the game], so there’s not much time for us to all work together.

“Joker in the pack? I’m willing to play wherever I’m needed. Of course, it’s a bit tough at the beginning, but that’s why I train.

“I’ve played in several positions for Juve. I’m happy because it means that the Coach has faith in me, and I try to pay it back whenever I go out on the pitch.

“National team? I didn’t watch the matches. I’m sorry to read the criticism about them because I know how it feels a bit and it’s the pinnacle for any player.

“Difficulties can arise at the beginning of a new cycle, but I’m sure Italy will come out with their heads held as high as ever.”