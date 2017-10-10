Buffon: Italy can win World Cup

By Football Italia staff

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon insists Italy can win the World Cup and reveals the key to their defensive reputation - human empathy.

Speaking to Copa90 on Tuesday, Buffon discussed how the role of a shot-stopper had changed throughout the years, as well as his potential heirs and the best players he had either faced or played alongside.

“I often think about that it’s unusual to find a player who can link 40 years of football,” began the veteran.

“I started playing with guys who were born in the 60s, and I’ll finish with those born in the 2000s.

“That’s something I’m proud of, football has changed so much, it’s more difficult now and despite that, I’ve been a protagonist.

“For goalkeepers, the game has changed with your feet, when I started the backpass rule had just come in.

“Before the goalkeeper just cleared it, but in the past six or seven years, the goalkeeper has also had to build the play, make precise throws and maybe even beat an opponent.

“Because of that the job is more complicated, the goalkeeper must take more responsibility.

“My heir? At the moment, the most interesting is Donnarumma. At a European level he’s the youngest and it’s normal that there’s curiosity surrounding him.

“He’s a lad with extraordinary skills, but in general, I appreciate all good goalkeepers.

“If [Manuel] Neuer, [Thibaut] Courtois or [David] De Gea do something good I enjoy it, and I feel admiration.

“Alongside them, I’d also put [Jan] Oblak, [Hugo] Lloris, [Samir] Handanovic, Alisson, [Wojciech] Szczesny, [Joe] Hart…

“I often watch them because I like to understand their method of making saves.

“Five-a-side selection? I’d say the strongest I’ve played against are Ronaldo - the Brazilian - Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane.

“After those four I’d talk about my teammates, defenders I’ve played with from [Lilian] Thuram, [Fabio] Cannavaro and [Ciro] Ferrara to [Giorgio] Chiellini, [Andrea] Barzagli, [Leonardo] Bonucci and [Daniele] Rugani.

“To get great results in defence you need human empathy and I’ve always been successful at that.

“Those are the players who have written the most important history in domestic and international football.

“Among the Italians, in terms of talent, I’d have [Andrea] Pirlo, [Francesco] Totti, [Alessandro] Del Piero and Roberto Baggio. At that point, to make it five, I’d have Paolo Maldini.

“We need to earn it, I hope we can make it. Can we dream of victory? When you represent Italy and participate in a competition, you can’t not dream of winning it.

“I’ve never started a tournament thinking of not winning it, it’s human to believe so.”