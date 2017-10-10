NEWS
Tuesday October 10 2017
Praet ‘happy’ with Samp progress
By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet says he is happy with his start to the season. “Now I want to stay like this.”

Samp have lost just one of their six games this season, with Praet seeing a proposed switch to Newcastle United fail through over the summer, going on to complete all-but-one of their matches so far.

“I’ve started this season well. I’m happy to be playing better than I did last season because I understand Italian football better now and how [Marco] Giampaolo wants me to play,” he told Samp TV.

“Things are going better for me and I want to stay like this. I think the Coach sees me better as a ‘mezz’ala’.

“I can also play as a No 10, but I just want to pick up more assists, score more goals and become even more important for the team.”

