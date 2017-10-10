NEWS
Tuesday October 10 2017
Ramires drops Inter hint
By Football Italia staff

Jiangsu Suning midfielder Ramires has suggested that he could join Inter in January. “I’d like to play in Italy…”

Reports emerged over the weekend that Jiangsu could offer Inter a ‘gift’ in the form of Ramires or teammate Alex Teixeira, given the two clubs were both owned by Suning Group, and the Brazilian would not rule out such a transfer.

“No director from my club has told me about the impact that this new contract might have on my future,” the former Chelsea man told Globoesporte.

“I’d like to play in Italy, but like I said, there’s nothing concrete. If the conditions change, I’ll talk to my agent and family to find the best solution for my future.”

