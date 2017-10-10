‘Cautious optimism’ over Kalinic

By Football Italia staff

Milan’s team doctor says he is “cautiously optimistic” that Nikola Kalinic will be fit for the derby against Inter on Sunday.

There were fears that Kalinic would miss the clash after he left Croatia’s training camp with a thigh injury, but Stefano Mazzola believes the striker will shake off the problem in time to face Inter.

“Musacchio? Mateo’s had a strain, but he’s doing better and there’s some comforting news regarding him,” he told Milan TV.

“Antonelli? We’re sorry for him. Unfortunately, he reported a problem with his calf, but the positive news is that he didn’t report any injury.

“The calf, when there are symptoms [of discomfort], must be tended to. It’s not a big deal, but we’re sorry to see that he pulled up again.

“Kalinic? He’s improving day by day. It’s routine to monitor him after training. There’s cautious optimism [that he’ll return] for the derby.”