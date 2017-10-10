Di Biagio ‘fairly happy’ with win

By Football Italia staff

Luigi Di Biagio said he was ‘fairly happy’ with Italy Under-21s’ 4-0 victory over Morocco on Tuesday.

Italy won their third straight game by a big scoreline, but while Di Biagio sensed an ‘improvement’ from his young guns, he refused to get too carried away by their strong run of form.

“We’ve improved and it’s inevitable when you work for 8-9 days together,” he said after the game.

“I’m fairly happy. Morocco? Like I said the other day, every match is there to be won.

“Fans? We thrived off the enthusiasm of the Spal fans. [Defeat to] Spain? It’s part of our journey, there’s no use looking back.”