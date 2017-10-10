Montella: Derby win any way any how

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella admits Milan have to beat Inter in the Derby della Madonnina “any way any how”.

The pressure is on Montella to deliver at San Siro after three defeats in their last five Serie A games, with speculation growing that the Coach will be sacked if Milan do not beat Inter on Sunday.

“As of tomorrow, our heads will be on the derby day and night,” he told Premium Sport.

“We need to win any way any how, but we’re on the right track in my opinion."

Hitman Nikola Kalinic is in a race against time to be ready after leaving international duty with Serbia due to a muscular problem.

“We’re evaluating Kalinic day by day, like the doctors have told me. We’ll see if he can recover for the clash with the Nerazzurri.

“Patrick Cutrone is not like me as a player, but he’s a player that’s hungry and I’m happy with him. He’s my bet.”