Montella hits back at Berlusconi

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella has hit back at Silvio Berlusconi after his criticism of the Milan boss. “I didn’t like his advice much…”

Berlusconi admitted he did not want to appoint Montella last summer, suggesting he was overruled by his fellow board members, but the coach made it clear he was unperturbed by the ex-Milan owner’s comments, while labelling the Champions League an ‘obsession’.

“Berlusconi can say whatever he wants, he has the right to,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“However, the statements that he’s made must be put into context. On my part, I will always listen fully, but this job is mine and the decisions I make must be independent.

“I like listening to advice, such as Berlusconi’s, but I didn’t like his much last season.

“Support of the board? I’m glad they’ve backed me publicly, but privately would be enough.

“Team for the derby? It would be unlikely if I did as I still have just 13 players at my disposal.

“We have the potential to reach the Champions League, it must be our obsession but we musn’t be fooled by the table.

“For now, it’s the derby of Bonaventura and Suso because there’s only a few of us at Milanello and I’ll evaluate them [on Wednesday].

“They’re two important players, whom I expect a lot of, but we won’t give any advantages to Spalletti. He doesn’t need them.”