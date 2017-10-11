‘Belgium door open to Nainggolan’

By Football Italia staff

Belgium’s technical director insists the door is open for Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan to return to the national team.

Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss before Belgium’s 4-0 win against Cyprus in their final 2018 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, Chris van Puyvelde also hailed Napoli star Dries Mertens and clarified there was “a great relationship” between Roberto Martinez and Maurizio Sarri.

“Belgium want to win the World Cup,” he told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“We have a good team, the potential to [win the World Cup] and the desire to go as far as possible, but there are also other well-equipped teams.

“We really believe in Mertens here, not only for the present but also the future.

“He’s grown a lot, willing, cheerful, he works as part of the team and then wants to work and grow even more.

“I’ve known Mertens for so many years, since he played in the Dutch second tier, and when I went to see him, a friend told me he had the potential to become a star.

“He can play as a centre-forward, but he has so much quality, that he can make a difference wherever he plays.

“There’s no problem between Sarri and Martínez. Indeed, I invite the Napoli Coach to visit the Belgian national team.

“I think they spoke in the end, so there’s a great relationship between the two Coaches and no communication problems.

“I’d also like Martinez to be welcomed to Naples so this relationship can be maintained.

“Nainggolan out of the Belgium team? No. I can’t predict the future, but the doors haven’t been shut on him.

“There’ll be other squads that he can be called up to, and it’ll be up to the CT to select him.”