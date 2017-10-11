Americans win Serie A rights

By Football Italia staff

American media agency IMG has agreed to pay €371m a year for the foreign television broadcast rights to Serie A, the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa.

Eighteen out of Serie A’s 20 teams approved the deal, which will take effect next year and last until 2021.

However, while the likes of Beppe Marotta, Marco Fassone and Carlo Tavecchio were happy with the sale, Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis branded it “mortifying and ridiculous”.

Nonetheless, the agreement will see Lega Serie A pocket double the €186m a year it received from MP&Silva.