NEWS
Wednesday October 11 2017
Americans win Serie A rights
By Football Italia staff

American media agency IMG has agreed to pay €371m a year for the foreign television broadcast rights to Serie A, the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa.

Eighteen out of Serie A’s 20 teams approved the deal, which will take effect next year and last until 2021.

However, while the likes of Beppe Marotta, Marco Fassone and Carlo Tavecchio were happy with the sale, Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis branded it “mortifying and ridiculous”.

Nonetheless, the agreement will see Lega Serie A pocket double the €186m a year it received from MP&Silva.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies