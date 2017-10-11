PSG join Pellegri race?

By Football Italia staff

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly joined the race to sign Genoa starlet Pietro Pellegri.

According to Il Secolo XIX, PSG have enquired about Pellegri, but the teenager’s desire “is to stay at Genoa for at least two more years.”

The 16-year-old became the first player born in 2001 to score in Serie A at the end of last season and followed up with a brace against Lazio in September.

The newspaper adds Inter, Milan, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are all interested in Pellegri, who would cost “around €45m”.