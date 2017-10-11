Jiangsu Suning have rubbished reports that Ramires could leave to join sister club Inter in January. “These rumours are utter nonsense.”
Speculation had arisen that Inter would receive a gift from Jiangsu in the form of Ramires, given both teams are owned by Suning Group, the Chinese League ends in November and the Nerazzurri are looking to mount a title challenge in Serie A.
However, a spokesperson for the Chinese side told Sport Mediaset: “We have no intention of letting Ramires go.
“There’s no talks with Inter and these rumours are utter nonsense.”