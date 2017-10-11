‘Ramires to Inter utter nonsense’

By Football Italia staff

Jiangsu Suning have rubbished reports that Ramires could leave to join sister club Inter in January. “These rumours are utter nonsense.”

Speculation had arisen that Inter would receive a gift from Jiangsu in the form of Ramires, given both teams are owned by Suning Group, the Chinese League ends in November and the Nerazzurri are looking to mount a title challenge in Serie A.

However, a spokesperson for the Chinese side told Sport Mediaset: “We have no intention of letting Ramires go.

“There’s no talks with Inter and these rumours are utter nonsense.”