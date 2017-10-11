Handanovic: ‘Pleasure to play derby’

By Football Italia staff

Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic says games like the derby with Milan “prepare themselves”.

The two sides meet in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday night, with the Nerazzurri currently seven points ahead of their city rivals.

“We’ve made progress, but we haven’t achieved anything yet,” Handanovic cautioned in a Facebook Live interview.

“We’ve got a month of fire ahead of us, we need to prove ourselves every Sunday because things can change fast, if you’re not ready teams will surpass you and the first faults come to the fore.

“The derby? These are the most beautiful games to play, because they prepare themselves. These are the most beautiful games to play.

“They have a lot of strong players, but I can’t say I’m afraid of any one in particular.”

Handanovic was then asked if he could recall any saves he’s made in the derby.

“Maybe the one on [Mario] Balotelli, but also [Nigel] De Jong’s in the 93rd minute which I managed to knock out for a corner.

“For some that one won’t be that important, but for me it was.”