Agent: ‘Jorginho hasn’t rejected Italy’

Jorginho’s agent denies reports his client called the FIGC to switch from Italy to Brazil - “I’ve never heard such absurdity”.

Today’s Corriere dello Sport reported that the Napoli midfielder had called the Federation to transfer his documentation to the CBF, but his representative has denied that in the strongest possible terms.

“Today in the Italian Press, a story appeared that Jorginho had called the Italian Federation to free him in favour of Brazil,” Joao Santos began, speaking on Radio Crc.

“In all the years I’ve been in the football world I’ve never heard of such absurdity. Jorginho, moreover, wouldn’t even be allowed to make that phone call.

“We’re talking about something which is only between the federations and institutions, not people. It also depends on the choices of the two national team Coaches.

“At the moment neither of the two has called him, he’ll choose the first national team that calls him. We’re waiting for November for the next matches.”

Jorginho has been capped twice by Italy, but as both came in friendly matches he's still eligble to represent the country of his birth.