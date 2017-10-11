Cairo: ‘No new Mihajlovic contract’

By Football Italia staff

Torino President Urbano Cairo denies a renewal is close for Sinisa Mihajlovic - “if we reach Europe, the renewal will be automatic”.

It was reported yesterday that the Granata were about to open talks over a new contract for the Coach, but while the owner doesn’t rule that out, it’s not on the immediate horizon.

“We have a contract with him until 2018, with a series of performance-related clauses,” Cairo explained to Tuttomercatoweb.

“If we reach Europe, the renewal will be automatic, we’ll talk but right now he’s focused on the European goal.

“It’s been positive so far, we’ve dropped a few points, some of them due to the new technology of which I am a proponent and a supporter.

“I don’t think we’re conceding a lot though, it’s unbalanced by the four we conceded to Juventus, the defence is good, they just have to gel because there are so many new players.

“Lyanco and [Nicolas] N’Koulou, are doing well, as is [Cristian] Ansaldi, who is reliable. [Salvatore] Sirigu is also doing great things.”

Cairo was also asked about the possibility of recruiting an extra striker.

“I don’t think so. We signed [Umar] Sadiq, and we have [M’Baye] Niang who can play as a striker. Our attacking options are great, and from what they tell me [Andrea] Belotti is improving a lot and will be off crutches in the next few days.

“Then there’s [Adem] Ljajic, who has already scored three goals and Niang who is giving strong signals as a striker.

“After that there’s [Iago] Falque, [Alex] Berenguer, who must improve and do well, [Lucas] Boyé and Sadiq.

“It’s pointless buying a striker when, with Belotti in the squad, he’d never play.”