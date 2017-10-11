Seedorf: ‘Milan need time’

By Football Italia staff

Clarence Seedorf is confident the new-look Milan just need time to get things right - “the DNA doesn’t disappear overnight”.

The Rossoneri were taken over by a Chinese consortium earlier this year, led by Yonghong Li, and they spent big in the summer.

However, Vincenzo Montella’s side have made a disappointing start to the season and face city rivals Inter this weekend.

“How would I define Milan? Winning,” Seedorf said in an interview with Milan TV.

“You can’t always win, but you can be a winning team. Even when you lose you can be, it’s about how you deal with the games and how competitive you are.

“You can’t be cowed by difficulties, instead they have to give you more courage. That’s what I mean when I say Milan are winning.

“Silvio Berlusconi? Change comes for everyone sooner or later, and all cycles end eventually. The Berlusconi era was one full of joy and trophies which will remain in football history forever. 30 years isn’t a short amount of time.

“When I came back as Coach, Milan were already going through a turbulent period, so change was almost inevitable.

“It’s happened now, and I think the new owners and directors have clear ideas.

“They’ve built a team, now they have to work with dedication and strength to re-launch a competitive Milan at the highest levels in Italy and Europe.

“These things take time, although in modern football there’s always less of that. Milan’s DNA can’t just disappear overnight, and hopefully the fans can experience certain emotions again.

“I don’t mean just winning. I know the Milan fans, these fans want to dream and hopefully they can get back to doing that soon.”