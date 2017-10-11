‘Milik could be back by Christmas’

By Football Italia staff

Arkadiusz Milik’s surgeon claims the Napoli striker could be back by Christmas, despite a cruciate ligament injury.

The Polish international suffered the injury for the second time in less than 12 months, though this time the ligament went in his other knee.

“Footballers often report that, after the operation, their knee feels stronger than before,” Mariani told Radio Crc.

“Milik’s discomfort is typical of those who suffer a second injury so close to the first one. He’s currently under the care of doctor De Nicola, who thinks he’s keeping calm.

“The percentage chance of an injury on the other knee is 20 per cent, regardless of the previous injury and recovery.

“After that the second injury is quicker to deal with and recover from, because we’re doing the same operation again with less fear.

“Given that he already knows what to expect, the lad will recover faster. I hope he can be back on the pitch for Christmas, as [President Aurelio] De Laurentiis said.

“He did it last year, but we’ll give the go ahead for various things based on the testing we’ll be carrying out.

“I don’t know when we’ll do the next test, because there are a lot of factors at play. In principle I see footballers again after a month.”