‘Ventura, call Jorginho!’

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura’s former assistant says it’s “unthinkable” for the Italy CT to keep leaving out Napoli’s Jorginho.

The midfielder, who can represent both Brazil and the Azzurri, has been consistently overlooked since Ventura took over, and he could now represent the Selecao instead.

“Ventura is a great Coach, but being CT is another thing,” Carlo Tebi, the Italy boss’s assistant at Napoli, said on Radio Punto Zero.

“If [Maurizio] Sarri went to the national team he’d have the same difficulties because these guys are instructors and football maestros, not selectors.

“The only blame I can attribute to him is that he hasn’t called-up Jorginho. In that case, Ventura is still thinking like a club Coach.

“In his hypothetical team Jorginho would never play, but he’s representing Italy now and he can’t keep ignoring someone like Jorginho to call someone like [Roberto] Gagliardini, it’s unthinkable to leave such a strong midfielder at home.”