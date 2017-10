Milan in for Lucas Lima?

By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly interested in Santos midfielder Lucas Lima, whose contract expires on December 31.

The Brazilian international can move as a free agent in the winter transfer window, with Manchester United previously linked.

Now UOL Esporte is reporting that the Rossoneri have made initial contact with Lima’s representatives, attracted by the possibility of getting him for free.

Lima has been capped 14 times by Brazil, scoring against Argentina and Haiti.