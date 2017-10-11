Matuidi: ‘Juventus will win Scudetto’

By Football Italia staff

Blaise Matuidi expects Napoli to “stay with us to the end” to win the Scudetto but “I’m sure in the end Juventus will win”.

The midfielder joined the Bianconeri from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, and he was asked today if the Partenopei’s great start had surprised him.

“I’m not surprised to see Napoli so high up,” Matuidi told Sky.

“They’re getting better and better. They’ve been playing together for some time, and they’ll stay with us until the end.

“It’s a long season, but I’m sure in the end Juventus will win the title.”

Juve face Lazio this weekend, with a win allowing them to return to the top of Serie A, at least temporarily.

“It’s a beautiful game, and a difficult one. They’re full of confidence but we’re playing at home and we want to win.

“My adaptation? It’s important for me that I have [Coach Max] Allegri’s confidence, so I can feel good for the national team too.

“My performances with my club determine those with France, and I’m happy with what I’m doing at Juventus.

“We have important objectives we want to achieve, like finishing above [Napoli Coach Maurizio] Sarri. I want to guarantee my contribution.”

Finally, the midfielder was asked about Gianluigi Buffon being nominate for the Ballon d’Or.

“I hope he can find himself on the podium, because he had a great season. In any case we’re very proud of him. He’s a legend.”