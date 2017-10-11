El Shaarawy has thigh injury

By Football Italia staff

Stephan El Shaarawy is a major doubt to feature against Napoli and Chelsea after the Roma forward was diagnosed with a thigh problem.

Returning from international duty with Italy, the Little Pharaoh underwent tests today in Rome.

A statement from the club confirmed “evidence of a muscular oedema in his right adductor longus muscle.

“The player will continue with the recovery programme and his condition will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.”

It’s bad timing for the Giallorossi, who face Serie A leaders Napoli on Saturday evening and then Chelsea in the Champions League next week.