Brozovic out for a month?

By Football Italia staff

There are reports Marcelo Brozovic could be out of action for longer than expected, as Inter might not have him until next month.

The midfielder bagged a brace in the trequartista role during the 2-1 win away to Benevento, but returned from international duty with Croatia carrying an injury.

According to Mediaset Premium, the extent of the muscular problem has been underestimated and Brozovic could be out until early to mid-November.

Inter are preparing for Sunday night’s Derby della Madonnina against Milan.

Today, Ivan Perisic, Antonio Candreva and most of the other internationals returned to training, but Yuto Nagatomo and the South Americans will only arrive on Friday.