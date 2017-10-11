Zanetti picks his ideal Inter XI

By Football Italia staff

Javier Zanetti named the best XI he has played with in his 20 years at Inter, including Roberto Carlos, Samuel Eto’o, Ronaldo and Roberto Baggio.

The long-serving right-back and captain remained at the club even after his retirement and is now the Vice-President.

Questioned by La Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper, ‘Pupi’ Zanetti gave his ideal XI of teammates.

Naturally, members of the 2010 Treble-winning campaign are dominant, but there’s also room for previous captain Beppe Bergomi in defence and Roberto Carlos, who wore the Nerazzurri jersey for just one season.

Zanetti even generously handed the right-back role to Douglas Maicon so he could play in midfield, which he did in later years.

There’s no doubting the quality in attack, with the likes of Diego Milito, Baggio, Eto’o and ‘Il Fenomeno’ Ronaldo.

Javier Zanetti’s Ideal Inter: Julio Cesar; Maicon, Bergomi, Samuel, Roberto Carlos; Zanetti, Cambiasso; Ronaldo, Baggio, Eto’o; Milito