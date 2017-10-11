NEWS
Wednesday October 11 2017
Buffon new Minister for Sport?
By Football Italia staff

Juventus and Italy captain Gigi Buffon has been offered a new job for his post-retirement career – Minister for Sport in the Italian Government.

The goalkeeper is expected to retire at the end of the season, by which point he will be 40 years old.

He has suggested he’s not interested by the role of Coach, while he’s likely to be proposed a position in the Juventus Board of Directors.

However, there’s another interesting option on the horizon.

“If we win the election, Buffon will be the new Minister for Sport,” Vittorio Sgarbi told Vanity Fair in an interview about his new Rinascimento political party.

“Buffon is balanced, represents the Nazionale and is about to retire. He is interested in art and politics. He showed interest for the proposals put forward by Rinascimento and wrote to me about it.

“We went to see an art exhibit in Trieste and he confirmed his support.”

