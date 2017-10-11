Juve and Lazio count injuries

By Football Italia staff

Juventus and Lazio are hoping to get players like Sami Khedira, Claudio Marchisio and Bastos back in time for Saturday’s match.

It kicks off on Saturday at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT).

The Bianconeri are certainly without Miralem Pjanic, Benedikt Howedes, Mattia De Sciglio and Marko Pjaca.

Today there was a friendly run-out against a local side for 50 minutes with four goals scored, two of them by Khedira, who proved he is on the way back to full fitness.

Daniele Rugani and Gonzalo Higuain were also on target.

Marchisio took part in the test, but Mario Mandzukic and Andrea Barzagli worked separately in training after picking up knocks on international duty.

While at first the Croatia side suggested it was a potentially serious knee problem for Mandzukic, he was able to start their final World Cup qualifier.

As for Lazio, defender Bastos returned to training after three weeks out of action and could well start the match this weekend.

Senad Lulic has also shaken off a problem while on international duty, but Dusan Basta, Wallace, Felipe Anderson and youth team forward Simone Palombi miss out.

Adam Marusic worked separately from the rest of the squad in training today, but is expected to recover in time, where he’ll challenge Patric for a spot on the right.