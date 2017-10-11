Benevento explain Lucioni doping

By Football Italia staff

Benevento’s chief medic confirmed he administered a banned substance to captain Fabio Lucioni, which caused him to fail a doping test.

The Anti-Doping Commission continued its investigation and today medic Walter Giorgione gave his testimony.

Giorgione confessed to administering the spray that was meant to help a cut to heal more quickly, which contained the banned substance Clostabol.

He made clear that the spray was in his personal collection and was therefore not logged with the Benevento staff.

It remains to be seen what the punishment will be for Lucioni, Giorgione and Benevento.