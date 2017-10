Stryger Larsen injury for Udinese

By Football Italia staff

Udinese defender Jens Stryger Larsen has returned from international duty with Denmark suffering from a thigh strain.

The player limped off during yesterday’s World Cup qualifier against Montenegro before half-time.

He has now been diagnosed with a Grade I lesion to the left femoral bicep, as confirmed by the club’s statement.

It’s not clear how long he will be out for, but it’s expected to be one to two weeks.