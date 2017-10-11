Valencia want Albiol back

By Football Italia staff

Valencia have again been linked with an attempt to bring Napoli defender Raul Albiol back to the Mestalla.

The 32-year-old started his career with Valencia and played for the club until his sale to Real Madrid in 2009.

At Napoli since 2013 and under contract until June 2020, the centre-back was repeatedly on the radar of his old club during the last few months.

According to Calciomercato.it, Valencia are once again preparing an offer in January and could activate a release clause in his contract worth €8m.

However, it remains to be seen if Albiol would be prepared to leave Napoli mid-season, especially if they are still in the hunt for the Scudetto.