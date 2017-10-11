Man City target Milinkovic-Savic

By Football Italia staff

Manchester City are preparing an offer for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in January, according to Italian reports.

Sportitalia claim that Pep Guardiola has been bowled over by the 22-year-old Serbian, who was signed from KRC Genk for €18m in the summer of 2015.

Several clubs have already targeted Milinkovic-Savic, including Juventus, Liverpool and Manchester United, and President Claudio Lotito said he turned down a proposal worth €70m.

Scouts have been sent to view him in action with Lazio, where last season he contributed seven goals and 10 assists in 39 competitive games.

It’s reported Manchester City are eager to get in with a deal early to avoid the price-tag escalating further.