Serie B: Cellino sacks Brescia boss

By Football Italia staff

Serie B side Brescia and their owner Massimo Cellino have fired Coach Roberto Boscaglia and are due to appoint Pasquale Marino.

Cellino only recently returned to Italian football after his spell in England with Leeds United, but is wasting no time living up to his reputation.

Boscaglia took charge of this morning’s training session, but was given his marching orders in the afternoon.

This was his second stint on the Brescia bench after 2015-16, but after just two wins, four draws and two defeats in Serie B this season – plus an early Coppa Italia exit at the hands of Pescara – Boscaglia was sacked.

Marino is widely expected to put pen to paper as the new Brescia Coach this evening.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Cellino had first asked former Palermo boss Roberto De Zerbi, but was rejected.