Kaka quits Orlando, not football

By Football Italia staff

Ricky Kaka has announced he will leave Orlando City at the end of the MLS season, but not necessarily retire yet.

He spoke at a Press conference this evening with Majority Owner Flavio Augusto da Silva and CEO Alex Leitao.

“I want to announce that I am not going to renew my contract with Orlando City,” Kaka told the gathered media.

“That is all I want to announce. I will honour the Orlando shirt to the end of the season.

The 35-year-old Brazilian had dropped several hints that he was ready to hang up his boots in a recent interview.

“I don’t feel joy in playing football anymore, as I feel pain every time I finish a match,” confessed Kaka to Globoesporte.

“My body doesn’t deal with it very well now and at the age of 35 it is very difficult to recover every time."

However, Kaka made it clear in today's Press conference that it was not a fitness issue.

“I want to take the opportunity to clarify what I said (to Globoesporte). Pain won’t be what is behind my decision. You can ask any football player and they will all have pain.

“My decision not to renew the contract was not based on a physical issue and neither will the next step in my career.

“What’s next for me is just this moment, so the only thing I know right now is that I won’t be an Orlando City player next season. That is the only certainty I have.

"I feel the need for new challenges."

Kaka had the best years of his career at Milan from 2003 to 2009, then at Real Madrid before moving to MLS in 2014.

