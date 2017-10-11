Bernardeschi: 'Juve-Lazio battle'

By Football Italia staff

Federico Bernardeschi expects “a real battle” for Juventus against Lazio and Sporting CP over the next week. “Every day I feel better.”

The Bianconeri are going into two potentially decisive clashes in Serie A and the Champions League, especially as Roma-Napoli is also on Saturday.

“It’ll be wonderful to see these great sides face off,” Bernardeschi told JTV.

“This will certainly be an important round and we are well aware that Lazio are strong, have big objectives and are coming off a great season.

“They’ve started well this term too, so it’s going to be a real battle, but we are ready.”

Lazio have already beaten Juve once this season, 3-2 to win the Italian Super Cup in August.

After that, the Bianconeri go into the Champions League against Sporting CP, having lost to Barcelona and beaten Olympiakos.

“The Coach is right to say much of our qualification campaign goes through the meetings with the Portuguese side. It’ll be an enjoyable challenge, besides which the Champions League is always an extraordinary occasion, starting from the moment you hear the anthem…”

Bernardeschi was given his first start in a Juventus jersey in the 2-2 draw with Atalanta, contributing a goal and assist for Gonzalo Higuain.

“I have a long way to go and a lot of experience to attain, but I am happy, because every day I feel better.

“I love to play football and that remains regardless of the position I am playing in. I live the game moment by moment and do what feels right.”