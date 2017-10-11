Thereau: 'I'll celebrate against Udinese'

By Football Italia staff

Cyril Thereau will celebrate if he scores for Fiorentina against old club Udinese, but assures there was “no problem” with Gigi Del Neri.

The 34-year-old striker has been in Italy since 2010, playing first for Chievo, then at Udinese from 2014 until this summer.

“I cannot wait to play in Sunday’s game, and if I score, I will celebrate,” Thereau told Sky Sport Italia.

“I’ll be honest, I am not a big fan of those players who don’t celebrate when they score against one of their former clubs. If you don’t want to score, you may as well not play…

“In any case, if I do find the net this weekend, I won’t take three laps of honour around the stadium. I’d just celebrate in the way I usually do.

“Despite what some people say, I want to make it clear that I never had problems with Del Neri. In fact, he was very clear with me. This summer, he said that he needed another type of forward, so as soon as Fiorentina called, I said yes.”

Thereau started the campaign with Udinese, scoring two goals in the first two games, then found the net on his Fiorentina debut in a 5-0 victory at Verona.

“I’m really eager to score at the Stadio Franchi, as I’m still waiting for my first home goal.”