Cikalleshi 'honoured' by Lazio link

By Football Italia staff

Albania international and Osmanlispor striker Sokol Cikalleshi is “honoured” to be linked with Lazio, said his agent.

The 27-year-old centre-forward was named as a forward to watch by Lazio’s director of sport Igli Tare.

“I read what Tare said and obviously it’s an honour to be praised in that way, but nobody has contacted me so far,” agent Emre Gumusdograyan told Lalaziosiamonoi.it.

“If that did happen, obviously Lazio would be considered a career peak for the lad. Everything is possible if a concrete offer arrives.

“We should also keep in mind that he has just signed an important contract with Osmanlispor and he became their most expensive signing ever.”

Cikalleshi has played in Albania, South Korea, Croatia and Turkey, joining Osmanlispor in August.

Last season, he contributed 10 goals and five assists in 27 competitive games for Basaksehir.