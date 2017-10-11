Bentancur: 'Juve improved me'

By Football Italia staff

Rodrigo Bentancur believes he is already improving as a player at Juventus and “put on 5kg of muscle,” but was above all impressed by Gigi Buffon.

The Uruguay international only turned 20 in July and arrived at Juve as part of the Carlos Tevez move to Boca Juniors.

“Since I’ve been in Italy, my recovery times have improved and I am slowly getting better as a player too,” Bentancur told Sport 890.

“For example, they have already worked on the way I mark opponents. Since coming here, I have also put on 5kg of muscle.”

However, it was the human element that won over Bentancur.

“On my first day, Buffon received me in this incredible way. He surprised me, as he knew who I was, he knew my name. He’s a phenomenon and always gives me advice. Buffon is on another level.”