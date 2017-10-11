Mancini can't predict Milan derby

By Football Italia staff

Zenit Coach Roberto Mancini is cheering on Inter in the derby this weekend, but also hopes Milan qualify for the Champions League.

The Derby della Madonnina is at a packed San Siro on Sunday evening and there will be a viewer from St Petersburg.

“I don’t want to make predictions, I’ll just hope that Inter have a good match,” the Zenit boss told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

“The Nerazzurri have started well, because they are a strong side and already knew each other, so changed a lot less than Milan.

“The Rossoneri are struggling a bit, it’ll take some time for everything to go the right way, but they did a great job on the transfer market.

“When I returned to Inter, we had to rebuild. I don’t know how far this side can go, as I only really watched their game against Roma.

“I think Milan are paying more of a price for the many changes at this stage of the season, but they’ve got quality. I hope both Milan clubs get into the Champions League.

“The derby is the most important match of the season and you most certainly feel the pressure, but at the end of the day, it’s still just worth three points.

“Even with that in mind, if Inter win, they will go 10 points clear of Milan and that’d start to become a big gap. This is why I think Milan are running the biggest risk.”

Marcelo Brozovic will be out injured for Inter, while the Rossoneri have Hakan Calhanoglu suspended.

“Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic are always decisive for Inter. Brozovic could’ve helped with his unpredictability, but he won’t be there,” continued Mancini.

“Milan have many important players and, if he’s fit, Nikola Kalinic can really hurt them.”