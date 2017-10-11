Graziani: 'Dzeko rather than Mertens'

By Football Italia staff

World Cup winner Ciccio Graziani “would always choose Edin Dzeko rather than Dries Mertens” ahead of the Roma-Napoli showdown.

The two forwards fought to the bitter end for the Capocannoniere crown last season and look set to do it again.

“I would always choose Dzeko rather than Mertens, because he’s an old-fashioned centre-forward who would be good for any team,” Graziani told TMW Radio.

“Mertens has discovered himself as a hitman and is doing his best in the role. The only problem with Dzeko is that he lacks determination. He should be grittier and more aggressive, while at times he can appear too soft.

“The Belgian is like a ferret and the Napoli style is ideal for his characteristics. These are two great strikers who have found their ideal environment at these two clubs.”

The Partenopei are top of the table with a 100 per cent record after seven rounds, while Roma lost only to Inter and have a game in hand.

“If Napoli were to win away to Roma, they’d make an enormous step forward. Their project would be genuinely credible in that case. However, it could also be decisive for Roma, because with three points they’d be projected into the top spots, considering the match with Sampdoria is yet to be played.

“Napoli don’t have much strength in depth, except for in midfield, where they have Marko Rog, Amadou Diawara and Piotr Zielinski to offer Maurizio Sarri a range of alternatives.

“In attack, if Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne were to both be absent, what would happen? They have no other options, as Arkadiusz Milik was the only strong striker and sustained a serious injury.

“Napoli have to hope everything goes well, otherwise their level of competitiveness would be considerably lowered.”