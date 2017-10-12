Parolo: ‘Lazio want to test ourselves’

By Football Italia staff

Marco Parolo says Lazio are “curious” to test their strength against Juventus on Saturday.

The Biancocelesti face the champions in Turin this weekend, having already beaten them in the Supercoppa, and the Italian international is looking forward to the challenge.

“We want to test ourselves, even at Juventus’ home,” Parolo told Tuttosport.

“The Juventus Stadium is one of those where you have to have something more to make the difference and we’re curious to test ourselves.

“The Supercoppa? It’s pointless making comparisons, every game has its own story and I don’t think Juventus will have to use that match as motivation for this one.

“It’s the same for us, we’re not going to cling to that success. It was a great joy, but you have to put it behind you right away and focus on the future. And that’s what we’ve done.”

Parolo was then asked about the Aquile’s ambitions for the season, and the midfielder sees no limit to the potential of Simone Inzaghi’s men.

“We believe and we’ll try, because we know our strength. The group is great, and Inzaghi’s work raises us up.

“We know that the competition is very strong, but we also know that we can have our say. Even against Napoli we were up at their level until we got some injuries which shifted the balance.

“But we’ll take it one step at a time, starting from Turin: we don’t go there as lambs to the slaughter.

“We made a few jokes with the Juve players in the national team, bringing the Supercoppa into it. They always want to win, as is logical, but we were better.

“We’ll try again on Saturday, I promise…”