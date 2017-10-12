Tassotti: ‘Inter have derby advantage’

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Tassotti believes Inter “have the advantage” in the derby with Milan, but predicts a 2-2 draw.

The two sides meet at San Siro on Sunday night for the first Derby della Madonnina of the season, and the former Rossoneri midfielder previewed the match.

“So many things have changed at both clubs, and it takes time to get back to certain levels,” Tassotti explained to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Milan’s new directors are doing a good job, they’re brought enthusiasm with an exciting transfer campaign and that’s not nothing.

“Inter already had a very strong team last season, and I didn’t understand their swings in performance.

“Now [Luciano] Spalletti, who is a very experienced Coach, has brought more solidity.

“Compared to Milan, Inter have the advantage of having brought in fewer names, but I think that’s because there was no need for big adjustments.

“I can’t say how it will end, but this will be a spectacular game with a lot of goals. I’ll say 2-2.

“Of course it won’t be easy for Spalletti and Montella to work, they have a lot of internationals and the South Americans will return just before the match.”

Tassotti is currently working as Andriy Shevchenko’s assistant with Ukraine, but could he return to Milan one day?

“Milan is something special for anyone who has worked there, not just those who have worn the shirt as a player, but everyone behind the scenes.

“I think whoever has been there will always go back, but we’ll see in what role.”