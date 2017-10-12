Sheva: ‘Give Montella time’

By Football Italia staff

Andriy Shevchenko says Milan have to give Vincenzo Montella time as “it’s a team under construction”.

The Rossoneri Coach is already under pressure, having lost the last two Serie A games in a row, and they face city rivals Inter in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday night.

“They’re trying to make a competitive team and make the fans happy,” Shevchenko said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It’s a team under construction, a leader has still to be defined. But the Coach has to be given time.

“My record against Inter? 15 goals, 14 for Milan and one for Dynamo Kiev.”

Shevchenko is currently coaching the Ukrainian national team, and was asked if he’d consider taking the Milan job in future.

“I have a job, and I really like it. I’m focused on Ukraine, who I want to improve and I hope to be able to reach the next European Championships. That’s my future.”