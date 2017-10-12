NEWS
Thursday October 12 2017
Sheva: ‘Give Montella time’
By Football Italia staff

Andriy Shevchenko says Milan have to give Vincenzo Montella time as “it’s a team under construction”.

The Rossoneri Coach is already under pressure, having lost the last two Serie A games in a row, and they face city rivals Inter in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday night.

“They’re trying to make a competitive team and make the fans happy,” Shevchenko said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It’s a team under construction, a leader has still to be defined. But the Coach has to be given time.

“My record against Inter? 15 goals, 14 for Milan and one for Dynamo Kiev.”

Shevchenko is currently coaching the Ukrainian national team, and was asked if he’d consider taking the Milan job in future.

“I have a job, and I really like it. I’m focused on Ukraine, who I want to improve and I hope to be able to reach the next European Championships. That’s my future.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies