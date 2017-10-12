‘Milinkovic-Savic happy at Lazio’

By Football Italia staff

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s agent denies reports the midfielder could join Juventus - “he’s very happy at Lazio”.

The Serbian international is seen as one of Serie A’s top young talents, with reports the Bianconeri are keen to bring him to Turin.

“It was enough to see Sergej on the pitch for 10 minutes during a Vojvodina youth team training session to understand his enormous potential,” Mateja Kezman, Milinkovic-Savic’s agent, recalled in an interview with Tuttosport.

“Sergej is special, he combines strength, speed and technique. He’s a top talent and he needed a club like Lazio and a Coach like [Simone] Inzaghi who is doing the best and the maximum for him.

“Juventus? Sergej is very happy at Lazio, and he renewed his contract not long ago.”

The Aquile face Juve in Turin this weekend, and Kezman also looked ahead to that game.

“Lazio already beat Juventus in the Supercoppa this season, so I expect a balanced game, 50-50.

“The Bianconeri are no longer the team they were last year, but they’re doing well. This is a good Lazio team though.

“There’s the right atmosphere, a winning mentality and a deep squad.

“I like [Paulo] Dybala, he’s a magical player. As for [Gonzalo] Higuain, last year he was one of the best in Europe. This year he’s had some problems but I’m sure he’ll soon be back to his best.”