Koulibaly: ‘Sarri is a genius’

By Football Italia staff

Kalidou Koulibaly describes Napoli Coach Maurizio Sarri as “a genius”, marvelling “he sees things others don’t see”.

The Partenopei are top of Serie A with a perfect record of seven wins out of seven, and the centre-back is understandably full of praise for the tactician.

“He rediscovered me, he gave me confidence,” Koulibaly told Il Messaggero.

“He really is a genius, he sees things others don’t see. He makes you understand how football is and isn’t unpredictable. He’s a scholar.

“Any question you ask him, he always has an answer - and it’s always right. He helps you to think as a team and not as an individual.

“When he arrived he told me: ‘Do as I say and you’ll become an important player’. I’m trying, but I know I can still improve.

“In short, with Sarri football is maths.”

Napoli’s form has fans dreaming of a first Scudetto since 1990, but Koulibaly is focused on this Saturday’s Roma game.

“They’re a great team, and it won’t be an easy game.

“My duel with Edin Dzeko? It’s not between us, if we don’t play as a team then we risk losing, if we do then it’ll be easier to win. I could stop Dzeko, then someone else scores and it’s over.

“We believe [in the Scudetto], they’ve told me what it’s like to win in Naples and now I want to experience it. I don’t know if we’re the strongest, but I really like playing for this Napoli.

“Right now though we can’t think about it, we have to think about Roma.

“Juventus? They have a different history, and money. They’ve bought great players, this will be a great season.”