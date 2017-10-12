Chievo Serie A’s hardest workers

By Football Italia staff

Statistics show that five Chievo players are in the top 15 for distance run in Serie A this season.

Rolando Maran’s side aren’t known for their beautiful football, instead focusing on organisation and work rate, something which has kept them in Serie A since 2008.

Today’s Gazzetta dello Sport takes a dive into the Flying Donkey’s stats, noting that of the players who have played at least four games, only Roberto Inglese and Manuel Pucciarelli are under 28.

That focus on experience hasn’t affected the physicality of Maran’s team though, with five players in the top 15 for distance run.

Lucas Castro has run more than anyone, covering 83.154km so far, with Ivan Radovanovic in second place.

Fabrizio Cacciatore also makes the top 10, with Inglese and Përparim Hetemaj cracking the top 15.

In addition, Radovanovic and Castro make the top five for metres covered a full intensity.

Chievo’s fitness coach, Roberto De Bellis, takes a scientific approach to the players’ fitness, with pedometers and training cones which light up in training.

As well as that, every player is given a watch which measures their fitness, pressing a button on the device when they wake up to gauge recovery and stress.