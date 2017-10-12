NEWS
Thursday October 12 2017
Mertens: ‘No Maradona comparisons’
By Football Italia staff

Dries Mertens doesn’t want to be compared to Napoli legend Diego Maradona - “he’s a legend and made football history”.

The Belgian has been in stunning form since being moved to centre-forward, and some of his play has been compared to the Partenopei’s greatest hero.

“Maradona is a legend, you can make comparisons between goals, but not as players,” Mertens said in an interview with Guerin Sportivo.

“It’s nice for me, but I have a lot of respect: Maradona is a legend and made history with the ball, my level is another one.

“I’m Dries, I want to keep my feet on the ground and help the team.”

