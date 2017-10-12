Napoli to go back for Chiesa?

By Football Italia staff

Napoli could go back in for Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa next summer, with reports they’re willing to pay around €40m.

The Partenopei were interested in the forward for this season, but the Viola made it clear he was not for sale.

The Florentine club would still be reluctant to sell, but this morning’s Corriere dello Sport states that Napoli are not giving up.

President Aurelio De Laurentiis is determined to bring Chiesa to the San Paolo, and is willing to offer up to €40m.

Given his excellent relations with the Della Valle family, who own Fiorentina, the Napoli patron is confident a deal can be done.”