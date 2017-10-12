Bergomi: ‘Derby will be open’

By Football Italia staff

Inter legend Giuseppe Bergomi predicts “we’ll see an open game” when his former side face Milan on Sunday.

The first Derby della Madonnina of the season takes place this weekend, with the Nerazzurri currently seven points clear of their city rivals.

Luciano Spalletti’s men have won six of their first seven games, and Bergomi was asked if they have any weaknesses.

“I wouldn’t say there are any particular weak points,” the former defender told FCInterNews.

“One limiting aspect is that their game isn’t that fluid, especially when it comes to teams that sit back.

“In everything else the team is very solid, also on a mental level, and they have a lot of qualities. They’re well structured, though like every team they have to improve.

“But I don’t see particular weak points in any position.

“Could Milan cause problems if they sit back? No, because [Vincenzo] Montella plays an open game. He’s a Coach who has his ideas and wants to impose his own game.

“Both Coaches are good and well-prepared, so I don’t think they’ll be speculating on a certain tactic or strategy.

“I think we’ll see an open game.”