‘Genoa position undeserved’

By Football Italia staff

Genoa’s new general manager Giorgio Perinetti says their position is “undeserved”, but backs Coach Ivan Juric.

The Grifone are 19th in Serie A, and their new director spoke about the situation at his official presentation.

“It’s completely undeserved,” Perinetti said when asked about Genoa’s position in the league table.

“I’m here to work profusely. I’ve immediately felt a great sense of belonging from all the Genoa employees I’ve met.

“The first thought goes to the first team though, who are in an undeserved position.

“Juric? I’ve seen a motivated and active Coach, I really like the way he thinks about football. I really admire Juric, and I hope he’ll soon be able to show good results through his work.

“In January we’ll look for a more structured central midfielder, we’ll do some repair work.”